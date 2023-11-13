US, Japan, S Korea defence chiefs to share N Korea missile data in December

TOKYO/SEOUL, Nov 12: Defence chiefs from South Korea, Japan and the United States have agreed to start as planned a real-time data sharing scheme on North Korean missiles in December, South Korea's defence ministry said on Sunday.
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met his South Korean counterpart Shin Won-sik in Seoul on Sunday with Japanese defence minister Minoru Kihara joining the meeting online.
The ministers discussed strengthening their three-way cooperation in the face of "severe security environments", Kihara told reporters.
It was the first time for the three ministers to hold such a gathering, he said.
"We confirmed that we are steadily making adjustments, bringing the process to the final stage," Kihara added. �REUTERS
