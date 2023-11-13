Video
Monday, 13 November, 2023
US Speaker unveils stopgap bid to avoid government shutdown

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Nov 12: The Republican party on Saturday revealed an unconventional temporary plan to fund the US government, with little room to maneuver it through a deeply divided Congress just days ahead of a potential shutdown.

Mike Johnson, the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, said the two-part move was "a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories."

US media reported that unusual play would see some bills needed to keep the government open passed via a short-term bill until January 19, while the rest would be rolled over until February 2.

It is aimed at buying Congress time to pass individual spending bills -- and does not provide funding for Israel, Ukraine and border security, according to the reports.

But with some Republicans already complaining that the plan does not make the funding cuts they seek it was unclear if the party, which has only a narrow majority in the House, would be able to pass it, much less the Democrat-controlled Senate.     �AFP




