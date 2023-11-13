Video
Arsenal cruise despite red card

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

LONDON, NOV 12: Mikel Arteta side-stepped a fresh VAR row after 10-man Arsenal ignored Fabio Vieira's red card to beat Burnley 3-1 on Saturday.

Arsenal midfielder Vieira was sent off in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium for a high challenge on Josh Brownhill.
It was the kind of flashpoint that could have provoked another angry reaction from Arteta.
The Gunners boss is waiting to discover if he will face a Football Association charge after he criticised the officials following last weekend's controversial 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

Arteta was asked to provide his observations to the FA having labelled Anthony Gordon's goal "embarrassing" and a "disgrace" after VAR gave it despite a clear foul by Newcastle's Joelinton.

But the Spaniard opted against any more rants, largely because the Vieira decision was hard to argue with and Arsenal took the win anyway to move level on points with leaders Manchester City.

"With the red card... yes, VAR was right, he said.

"The referee was right. Really good decision, really positive from Mikel to speak about that! Good decision.

"Please ask me about VAR because today it was good. I hope that I'm on TV saying the referees are so good and I'm completely with them and being very constructive."

Brownhill had cancelled out Leandro Trossard's opener, which ranked as Arsenal's 1,000th goal at the Emirates since their move from Highbury in 2006.    �AFP



