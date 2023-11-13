Video
Juve climb top as Milan blow two-goal lead

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

ROME, NOV 12: Juventus went provisionally top of Serie A Saturday thanks to a 2-1 home win over Cagliari after AC Milan let slip a two-goal lead and were relieved to cling on for a draw at Lecce.

This was a fifth straight win for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus who top Serie A on 29 points with their early season title rivals Inter Milan, on 28, playing Frosinone on Sunday. Juventus play Inter in Turin in late November in what should be an old school blockbuster between the traditional rivals.

"Inter are favourites to win the Scudetto, but in a one-off game anything can happen," said a smiling Allegri. "We are aiming to finish in the top four." Juve's powerfully built central defender Gleison Bremer was unmarked in the middle of the box when he headed home on the hour to break the deadlock.

Another defensive player Daniele Rugani forced home in equally simple fashion from a corner on 70 minutes to make it 2-0.

Alberto Dossena pulled one back with a bullet header on 75 minutes to break a run of seven clean sheets for Juventus, who then managed to see out the game.    �AFP




