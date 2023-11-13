Video
Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

BERLIN, NOV 12: Harry Kane scored two first-half goals as Bayern Munich beat promoted Heidenheim 4-2 on Saturday, sending the Bavarians to the top of the table.

Heidenheim replied with two goals in three second-half minutes to equalise and Bayern needed late goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to secure victory.

Bayern finish Saturday atop the table but Bayer Leverkusen -- who have won 15 and drawn one of their 16 matches in all competitions this season -- can return to the top with a win on Sunday over Union Berlin.

"It was a changing match," said Thomas Mueller. "At one point we had it in our grip, then we didn't, then we did again.
"What was nice is that we were able to react, that we managed to switch to a higher gear.

"It brought us to the top of the table and I hope that Leverkusen drop points sometime."

Kane now has 17 goals in 11 league games since joining the German champions from boyhood club Tottenham in the summer.

"I'm enjoying it," said Kane after the match, calling the result "an important victory that probably not many people are going to remember in a few weeks but these are the games you have to make sure you win."

Kane wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet, collecting the ball with his back to goal and scoring on the turn for the opener after 14 minutes.

Kane doubled up shortly before half-time, heading in unmarked from a corner.

With Bayern cruising, manager Thomas Tuchel made three changes shortly after half-time and within 10 minutes the visitors were level.

Tim Kleindienst and Jan-Niklas Beste scored in a three-minute period, the latter after a mistake from Kim Min-jae, bringing the score to 2-2 with 20 minutes remaining.

With Bayern wobbling, former Dortmund defender Guerreiro struck his first goal for the German champions, before Choupo-Moting scored with five minutes remaining to seal the win.

"Today I'm extremely happy about the three points," Tuchel said ahead of the international break. "The feeling of waking up after a win, you can't top it."

Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Stuttgart, the returning Serhou Guirassy giving the home side victory with a late penalty, his 15th goal of the season to stay hot on Kane's heels.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic selected the same XI who managed a hard-fought 2-0 win against Newcastle in the Champions League on Tuesday and it showed, with the lethargic visitors struggling to contain the home side.

Visiting goalkeeper Gregor Kobel gave away an early spot-kick but stopped Chris Fuehrich's tame effort, becoming the first Dortmund stopper in a decade to save a penalty in the league.

The visitors did open the scoring with their first shot on target, Niclas Fuellkrug tapping in a ball which former Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou allowed to run through his legs.     �AFP




