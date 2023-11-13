Video
Mahmudullah, the World Cup MVP of Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Amid a highly disappointing World Cup journey, Mahmudullah Riyad ended as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for Bangladesh.

The Tiger finished the event with just two wins out of nine matches, making it their worst ever World Cup since 2007.

But Mahmudullah, who was just included in the World Cup squad due to the other players' failure, held his head high amid the side's disappointing outing.

He played eight matches and scored 328 runs at a respectable average of 54.66, comfortably the highest amongst the Bangladeshi batter. His strike rate was also a commendable 91.62, just second highest behind Tanzid Hasan Tamim's 95.39.

But what made it special for Riyad is that he is the only centurion for Bangladesh in this edition.

And with two tons in 2015, Riyad now has three World Cup centuries, also highest for Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan with two centuries, both of which came in 2019 World Cup, is in the second in the ladder.

Liton Das finished second with 284 runs and his 284 is highest for any Bangladeshi opener in the World Cup history. But still this is considered as failure as the teams had high hopes on him. He struck two half-centuries.

Vice captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is in the third position with 222 runs, followed by Mushfiqur Rahim (202) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (201). There are only five batters of Bangladesh who went past 200 runs in this World Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan who had a record breaking World Cup campaign in 2019, finished at sixth with 186 runs.

Shakib was the third highest run-getter in the last World Cup with 606 runs and his 11 wickets made him the one and only player in World Cup history with 500 plus runs and 10 plus wickets.

But he was shadow of himself in this World Cup.

Shakib's off form was key in Bangladesh's poor World Cup show.

Off spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left arm pacer Shoriful Islam were the joint highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in this World Cup with 10 wickets. Miraz played nine matches while Shoriful played eight.

Shakib Al Hasan took nine wickets in seven matches while Mahedi Hasan claimed six in three matches.

The biggest disappointment in bowling department was Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed who took five wickets each playing eight and seven matches respectively.

Shoriful though took 10 wickets, his impact and effectiveness were highly low.

In fact all Bangladesh bowlers, sans Shakib, could not make any impact in any game. Shakib's three-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the first match was a match-winning performance.     �BSS




