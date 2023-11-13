Healy puts hand up for Australian cricket captaincy

SYDNEY, NOV 12: Alyssa Healy is keen to take over from Meg Lanning as Australian cricket captain, with the star wicketkeeper-batter saying she would "100 percent" put her hand up for the job.Lanning retired from the international game last week after almost a decade in charge, leading Australia to four Twenty20 World Cup titles, one 50-over World Cup triumph and a Commonwealth Games gold.Healy, 33, is considered the frontrunner to take the reins, having filled in over the past 12 months while Lanning took time away from the game."I've had a nice little taste of it. And yes, 100 percent I would put my name up to do it again if called upon," Healy, who is recovering from finger surgery after a dog bite, told reporters late Saturday."I feel like I've learned a lot about myself, but also probably learned a lot about our group and potentially what we need to do to continue to evolve. �AFP