Healy puts hand up for Australian cricket captaincy

SYDNEY, NOV 12: Alyssa Healy is keen to take over from Meg Lanning as Australian cricket captain, with the star wicketkeeper-batter saying she would "100 percent" put her hand up for the job.
Lanning retired from the international game last week after almost a decade in charge, leading Australia to four Twenty20 World Cup titles, one 50-over World Cup triumph and a Commonwealth Games gold.
Healy, 33, is considered the frontrunner to take the reins, having filled in over the past 12 months while Lanning took time away from the game.
"I've had a nice little taste of it. And yes, 100 percent I would put my name up to do it again if called upon," Healy, who is recovering from finger surgery after a dog bite, told reporters late Saturday.
"I feel like I've learned a lot about myself, but also probably learned a lot about our group and potentially what we need to do to continue to evolve. �AFP
