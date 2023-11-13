Video
SL cricket skipper pleads for ICC suspension to end

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

COLOMBO, NOV 12: Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis appealed Sunday for the governing International Cricket Council to lift its suspension of the country over alleged political interference in the local board.

"This is our profession and we can't be staying at home doing nothing," Mendis told reporters in the capital Colombo. "We want to start practising as there are a few tours to happen next year."

The ICC said on Friday that Sri Lanka Cricket was "in serious breach" of its obligations as a member, highlighting "the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and to ensure that there is no government interference".

The suspension came a day after Sri Lanka's parliament asked the board to resign over allegations by sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe that it had syphoned off millions of dollars.    �AFP




