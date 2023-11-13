Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SLC's suspension can be challenged, says lawyer

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
BIPIN DANI

The International Cricket Council decision to suspend the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has not gone down well in Sri Lanka.
 
"Our board (SLC) should take up this matter immediately and appeal to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) in Switzerland", said renowned lawyer Chrismal Warnasuriya.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone minutes after the news came in, the lawyer, who has fought for several cricketers in the past, said, "the ICC board can't take this decision. The cricket in this country is being monitored by the government and no way the ICC can interfere in this matter".

In September 2022 Warnasuriya was admitted as Counsel to the International Criminal Court.( ICC). Since January 2023 he has also been practicing in the United Kingdom as In-House Counsel.

Elaborating the case further, the lawyer added, "the step-motherly treatment is being given to the SLC. The Indian cricket board was also governed by the government appointee Lodha Panel and this Lodha Panel ran the game for many months in India.

The ICC had never suspended the BCCI. Then why the SLC this time?".

It has not been the first time the SLC is being run by the interim committee and there was not a single instance when the board was suspended.

"It will be in the best interest of cricket in Sri Lanka if the case is filed against the ICC in the CAS".




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Arsenal cruise despite red card
Mbappe hat-trick takes PSG top of Ligue 1
Vinicius and Rodrygo keep Real Madrid on Girona's tail
Juve climb top as Milan blow two-goal lead
Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart
Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs, Newcastle stunned
Mahmudullah, the World Cup MVP of Bangladesh
Healy puts hand up for Australian cricket captaincy


Latest News
PM to open 6 dorms, a research centre at JU Tuesday
Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach
Four held over Gaibandha Juba League leader
Two children drown in Ctg pond
Five more cases filed in Ashulia over RMG workers’ unrest
Truck driver killed in Savar road crash
DMP arrests 38 in anti-drug drives
Rishi Sunak sacks Indian-origin UK interior minister
At least 22 hospitals closed in Gaza Strip
Youth hacked dead in capital
Most Read News
300 people arrested over October 28 violence
CJ residence attack case: BJD chairman on 6-day remand
20 arrested for blockade-related offenses across country
Public procurements should be competitive
RMG workers take on strtee in Mirpur
SC hearing on banning Jamaat deferred till Nov 19
Mirza Abbas testifies for himself in graft case
Malancha bus torched near Sutrapur fire station
Elderly woman found hanging in Patuakhali
Gazette published fixing minimum wage in garment sector at Tk 12,500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft