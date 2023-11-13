Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Footballers' recovery session in Melbourne

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Sports Reporter

Footballers' recovery session in Melbourne

Footballers' recovery session in Melbourne

Bangladesh men's national football team had a recovery session on Sunday after reaching Melbourne in Australia following 20 hours of flight. The session is supposed to help the players recover from the fatigue.

To play the away match of the Preliminary Round 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Australia, the Bangladesh boys went to Melbourne, the capital of the Australian state of Victoria, at 10:30pm on Saturday (local time).

As the boys were tired, the coach wanted to keep them stress-free for the day. At night, the boys were able to hit the bed late and that is why they were late at the breakfast table as well. It was as per the instruction of the coach.

The Bangladesh boys will play the match on Thursday at 3:00pm (BST). The boys went there five days before the match to cope with the conditions and have some practice there.

In a video footage, Bangladesh head coach Javier Fernandez said, "The boys had a 20-hour flight and that is why there was no training session on the first day.

They will do gym and recovery sessions for the day. The weather is cold here. It is a bit different here. We will try to cope with the environment in these days".

Bangladesh will play another match against Lebanon on 21 November after the Australia match. That match will be played in Dhaka.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Arsenal cruise despite red card
Mbappe hat-trick takes PSG top of Ligue 1
Vinicius and Rodrygo keep Real Madrid on Girona's tail
Juve climb top as Milan blow two-goal lead
Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart
Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs, Newcastle stunned
Mahmudullah, the World Cup MVP of Bangladesh
Healy puts hand up for Australian cricket captaincy


Latest News
PM to open 6 dorms, a research centre at JU Tuesday
Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach
Four held over Gaibandha Juba League leader
Two children drown in Ctg pond
Five more cases filed in Ashulia over RMG workers’ unrest
Truck driver killed in Savar road crash
DMP arrests 38 in anti-drug drives
Rishi Sunak sacks Indian-origin UK interior minister
At least 22 hospitals closed in Gaza Strip
Youth hacked dead in capital
Most Read News
300 people arrested over October 28 violence
CJ residence attack case: BJD chairman on 6-day remand
20 arrested for blockade-related offenses across country
Public procurements should be competitive
RMG workers take on strtee in Mirpur
SC hearing on banning Jamaat deferred till Nov 19
Mirza Abbas testifies for himself in graft case
Malancha bus torched near Sutrapur fire station
Elderly woman found hanging in Patuakhali
Gazette published fixing minimum wage in garment sector at Tk 12,500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft