Footballers' recovery session in Melbourne

Bangladesh men's national football team had a recovery session on Sunday after reaching Melbourne in Australia following 20 hours of flight. The session is supposed to help the players recover from the fatigue.To play the away match of the Preliminary Round 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Australia, the Bangladesh boys went to Melbourne, the capital of the Australian state of Victoria, at 10:30pm on Saturday (local time).As the boys were tired, the coach wanted to keep them stress-free for the day. At night, the boys were able to hit the bed late and that is why they were late at the breakfast table as well. It was as per the instruction of the coach.The Bangladesh boys will play the match on Thursday at 3:00pm (BST). The boys went there five days before the match to cope with the conditions and have some practice there.In a video footage, Bangladesh head coach Javier Fernandez said, "The boys had a 20-hour flight and that is why there was no training session on the first day.They will do gym and recovery sessions for the day. The weather is cold here. It is a bit different here. We will try to cope with the environment in these days".Bangladesh will play another match against Lebanon on 21 November after the Australia match. That match will be played in Dhaka.