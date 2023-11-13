Video
Bangladesh players return home after disappointing WC

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Sports Reporter

Players of Bangladesh National Cricket Team returned home on Sunday after a futile World Cup mission. There was no warm welcome for them from the BCB and from the fans.

They arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10am (BST) by a chartered plane of Bangladesh Biman. Shakib Al Hasan came back few days back sustaining finger injury. Rest of the players and Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha returned to Dhaka.

Pace bowling Coach Alan Donald, spinning Coach Rangana Herath, assistant Coach Nick Pothas, fielding Coach Nick Lee, trainer Shaun Dermot, technical adviser Sridharan Sriram and computer analyst Srinibashan didn't come in Bangladesh.

All of them are unwilling to continue working with the BCB anymore. Donal already announced that he is going to untie relationship with Bangladesh cricket.

Bangladesh went to India targeting semi-finals of the event and ended as the 8th among 10 participating teams. They started the tournament with a six wickets win over Afghanistan. Followed by they conceded six defeats in a row.

They even lost to Netherlands by 87 runs. The three-wicket win against Sri Lanka however, qualified them to the Champions Trophy, which is the only achievement for them from this World Cup.

They scored 306 runs in their last match against Australia, which they lost by eight wickets.

The players however, will get a few days rest before starting preparation for the next international mission as New Zealand are coming in Bangladesh on November 17 to play two Test matches, which are the part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The first match is slated to start on November 28 in Sylhet and the last match of the series will start on December 6 in Dhaka.

Bangladesh will then, visit to New Zealand to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches between December 17 and 31.




