Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:53 PM
Home Business

‘Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory coated with Berger Paints’

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

The inauguration of the Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory (GPUFF) by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Narsingdi, on Sunday marked a significant milestone in the country's history.

This is Bangladesh's largest and first-ever green fertilizer factory in South Asia, and it has been coated with various high-performance coatings from Berger Paints, says a press release.

To ensure comprehensive protection against highly corrosive chemicals and mitigate the adverse effects of these chemicals, the steel structures within the factory have undergone meticulous coating.

The high performance coatings from Berger Paints, including Jensolin Epoxy Zinc Rich Primer, Jensolin Epoxy MIO, Jensolin PU Enamel, Jensolin HHR Aluminum, BP Phenolic Epoxy HBTL, and BP Zinc Anode 304 NPC (Zinc Silicate), have been instrumental in fortifying the structures as per international guidelines.

Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, remarked, "Our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices resonates in our involvement in this project, and we take immense pride in delivering services and products that meet international standards."

Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd., underscored, "The factory not only lessens our import reliance but also addresses the fertilizer shortage.

Berger is thrilled to collaborate with the factory and play a role in ensuringthe durable protection, ultimately contributing to the longevityas a humble contributor to this noteworthy endeavor."



« PreviousNext »

