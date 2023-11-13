Video
PRAN-RFL’s top 3 officials receive Bangladesh C-Suite Awards

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

Three top officials of PRAN-RFL Group, country's leading business conglomerate, have received the 'Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023'for their outstanding contribution to the corporate sector.

The award giving ceremony was held for the second time organized byBangladesh Brand Forum at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday, says a press release.
 
Eleash Mridha, Managing Director of PRAN Group was awarded the Managing Director of the Year (FMCG), Kamruzzaman Kamal, Marketing Director of PRAN-RFL Group was awarded the Marketing Director of the Year while Uzma Chowdhury, Director (Corporate Finance) of the group was awarded the Finance Director of the Year.

The award was given to 28 top executives of Bangladesh in 22 categories at the event. Over 350 business leaders, experts and professionals attended the event and shared their ideas.

Eleash Mridha, thanked to Bangladesh Brand Forum for the initiative. He said, "We are honored to receive the Bangladesh C-Suite awards. This recognition will encourage us in the coming days. This will motivate us to be more responsible towards our organization."




