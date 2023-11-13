Stocks continue to fall on fresh nationwide blockade

Stocks continued to fall on Sunday on the first day of the two-day-long fourth spell of the nationwide blockade enforced by anti-government parties led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party, as the worried investors maintained their selling spree pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).At the close of the trading, DSEX, the main index of the DSE fell by 14 points at 6,257. Shariah index DSES also fell by 2 points to 1,359 and DS30 index was also down by 4 points to 2,123.Transactions also fell on Sunday toTk 419 crore against Tk 469.41 crore on Thursday. Shares of 305 companies and mutual funds were traded on DSE today. Among them, the prices increased for 46, decreased for 110 and remained unchanged for 149.The top 10 companies by turnover are: Fu-Wang Food, Yakin Polymer, Emerald Oil, Apex Footwear, Western Marine Shipyard, Khulna Printing, Deshbandhu Polymers, Khan Brothers PP, Central Pharma and Gemini Sea Food.The top 10 companies with price hikes are: Khan Brothers PP, BD Thai Food, Western Marine Shipyard, Pacific Denims, Aftab Automobiles, Navana CNG, Union Capital, Legacy Footwear, Generation Next and Evins Textiles.The top 10 companies in price decline are:- ADN Telecom, Emerald Oil, Apex Footwear, Capitec Grameen Bank Growth Fund, Oimax Electrode, GQ Ballpen, Munnu Agro, Deshbandhu Polymer, Anlima Yarn and Khulna Printing.On the other hand, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) overall index CASPI increased by 42 points to 18,551 points.164 institutions participated in the transaction in CSE. Among these institutions, 24 increased, 68 decreased and 72 remained unchanged. Shares worth Tk 7.16 crore were traded in CSE.