Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks continue to fall on fresh nationwide blockade

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Stocks continued to fall on Sunday on the first day of the two-day-long fourth spell of the nationwide blockade enforced by anti-government parties led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party, as the worried investors maintained their selling spree pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the close of the trading, DSEX, the main index of the DSE fell by 14 points at 6,257. Shariah index DSES also fell by 2 points to 1,359 and DS30 index was also down by 4 points to 2,123.

Transactions also fell on Sunday toTk 419 crore against Tk 469.41 crore on Thursday. Shares of 305 companies and mutual funds were traded on DSE today. Among them, the prices increased for 46, decreased for 110 and remained unchanged for 149.

The top 10 companies by turnover are: Fu-Wang Food, Yakin Polymer, Emerald Oil, Apex Footwear, Western Marine Shipyard, Khulna Printing, Deshbandhu Polymers, Khan Brothers PP, Central Pharma and Gemini Sea Food.

The top 10 companies with price hikes are: Khan Brothers PP, BD Thai Food, Western Marine Shipyard, Pacific Denims, Aftab Automobiles, Navana CNG, Union Capital, Legacy Footwear, Generation Next and Evins Textiles.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- ADN Telecom, Emerald Oil, Apex Footwear, Capitec Grameen Bank Growth Fund, Oimax Electrode, GQ Ballpen, Munnu Agro, Deshbandhu Polymer, Anlima Yarn and Khulna Printing.

On the other hand, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) overall index CASPI increased by 42 points to 18,551 points.

164 institutions participated in the transaction in CSE. Among these institutions, 24 increased, 68 decreased and 72 remained unchanged. Shares worth Tk 7.16 crore were traded in CSE.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory coated with Berger Paints’
PRAN-RFL’s top 3 officials receive Bangladesh C-Suite Awards
NBR providing addl services to facilitate tax return filing
Stocks continue to fall on fresh nationwide blockade
‘Implementation of new wages vital for growth of RMG industry’
More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund
BBF finds Tanvir Ahmed as the MD of the Year
BBF names Mostafa Kamal as Iconic Business Leader


Latest News
PM to open 6 dorms, a research centre at JU Tuesday
Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach
Four held over Gaibandha Juba League leader
Two children drown in Ctg pond
Five more cases filed in Ashulia over RMG workers’ unrest
Truck driver killed in Savar road crash
DMP arrests 38 in anti-drug drives
Rishi Sunak sacks Indian-origin UK interior minister
At least 22 hospitals closed in Gaza Strip
Youth hacked dead in capital
Most Read News
300 people arrested over October 28 violence
CJ residence attack case: BJD chairman on 6-day remand
20 arrested for blockade-related offenses across country
Public procurements should be competitive
RMG workers take on strtee in Mirpur
SC hearing on banning Jamaat deferred till Nov 19
Mirza Abbas testifies for himself in graft case
Malancha bus torched near Sutrapur fire station
Elderly woman found hanging in Patuakhali
Gazette published fixing minimum wage in garment sector at Tk 12,500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft