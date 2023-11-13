‘Implementation of new wages vital for growth of RMG industry’

Md Shahidul Islam former Senior Vice President of the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) talked with Daily Observer correspondent on the RMG export business and worker wage issues.While talking on new wage structures and the minimum wage Mr Islam emphasized the importance of implementing the newly declared wage structures.The government has set the minimum wage at Tk12500, and the industry is in agreement with this new structure.However, he pointed out that it is now the responsibility of the RMG industry to ensure that workers are paid according to this new wage structure.He warned that those who fail to comply may face difficulties.In implementation challenges of the new wage he said despite the wage increase, there has been unrest in RMG factory areas, leading to the closure of some factories. Mr. Shahidul Islam noted that this is a national loss, and it may affect lead times.He stressed the importance of the government's role in maintaining stability and law and order in the industrial areas.If factory owners violate the new wage structure, he indicated that the government would take necessary measures against them.Mr. urged workers to accept the new wage structure.He explained that the industry is working on increasing its prices in the export market, as current buyers are offering low prices, making it challenging to generate profits.While addressing false reports on buyer rejections of several types of RMG products he categorically labeled these reports as false news.He acknowledged that such incidents occasionally occur but suggested that some of these reports might be intentionally created.He stressed the importance of media reports that protect Bangladesh's image in the export market and cautioned against any form of propaganda. He recommended thorough fact-checking of news reports to ensure accuracy.Political instability and its impact on the export market Mr. Shahidul Islam who is also managing director of Rupa Group acknowledged that political instability has had an impact on the export market.However, he assured importers that this is usually temporary and tends to occur before national elections. Importers have been convinced of this, and there have been no significant problems to date.Mr Islam sheds light on the challenges and opportunities in the RMG export industry in Bangladesh. He emphasizes the need for industry and government cooperation to ensure that the new wage structures are effectively implemented and calls for accurate reporting to protect the country's image in the global export market.