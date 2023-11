More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund

As part of Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Commercial Banks donated blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the poor of the country at the advent of winter at an event at Prime Minister's Office on Friday.Business Observer on Sunday received more press releases with pictures from other banks which also donated the blankets at the event on Friday.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a token of blanket from Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC Vice Chairman Dr Tanveer Ahmad and Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula.Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC provided 2 lakh 50 thousand blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. photo: BankPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a sample of blanket from City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser and Director Hossain Mehmood.City Bank donated 75,000 blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund on the day. photo: BankPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a packet of blanket from Premier Bank PLC Chairman Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal and Director Jamal G Ahmed.Premier Bank PLC donated prestigious amount of blankets to the Prime Minister's Fund. photo: BankPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a specimen of blanket from Social Islami Bank Vice Chairmen Md Kamal Uddin and Md Sayedur Rahman and Managing Director Zafar Alam.Social Islami Bank donated 75,000 pieces of blanket to Prime Minister's Relief Fund. photo: BankPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a souvenir of blanket from Bank Asia Ltd Chairman Romo Rouf Chowdhury and Director Zakia Rouf Chowdhury.Bank Asia Ltd donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. photo: Bank