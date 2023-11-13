BBF finds Tanvir Ahmed as the MD of the Year

Video
Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Desk

Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director of Envoy Legacy, Sheltech Group and Green Textile Limited, was awarded Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023's prestigious "MD of the year" (for Business Revenue Per Annum over BDT 1000 Crore).

This award  was given by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in appreciation of his remarkable contributions to the growth of national and export economies of Bangladesh, says a press release.

He was recognized as the youngest Commercially Important Person in 2014. An enlightened entrepreneur of his time, Tanvir Ahmed is an exceptionally visionary and dynamic business leader.

Tanvir Ahmed is the Managing Director of Sheltech Group, Envoy Legacy and Green Textile Limited, which are renowned conglomerates of Bangladesh operating in the sectors of real estate, ceramics, brokerage, garments and textiles, abrasives, aviation, processed meat, etc.  

Tanvir Ahmed, the Managing Director of Envoy Textiles, increased emphasis on product diversification, innovation, technology upgradation and skill development.

Under his finest leadership, Green Textile has earned the highest LEED Platinum score in the entire world.

Besides this, as an enterpreneur, Ahmed has been contributing largely to the export and investment economy of the country.   

He is director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and MCCI-DHAKA. He is also the vice-president of Bangladesh Ceramic Manufactures & Exporters Association (BCMEA), and Bangladesh Gymnastic Federation.




