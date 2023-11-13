Video
Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:52 PM
BBF names Mostafa Kamal as Iconic Business Leader

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BBF names Mostafa Kamal as Iconic Business Leader

BBF names Mostafa Kamal as Iconic Business Leader

Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) Chairman and Managing Director Mostafa Kamal has been awarded with the special category 'Iconic Business Leader' award.

Former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali handed over the award to Mostafa Kamal at 'Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023' organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.

BBF has introduced the special category 'Iconic Business Leader' award for the first time this year, with a vision to honor the legendary & iconic personalities in the business world, who have transformed the lives of people and the economy of Bangladesh with their endeavors.

Mr. Mostafa Kamal is the first business personality to be honored as the 'Iconic Business Leader', for his contribution in establishing industries and transforming the socio-economic condition of people by creating employment.

MGI is currently one of the largest conglomerate in Bangladesh, operating with 54 industrial units. MGI consumer goods include- drinking water, edible oil, atta-maida-suji, sugar, milk powder, condensed milk, salt, tea, spices etc.

MGI also has large interventions in heavy sectors such as building material, chemical, shipping, pulp and paper, economic zone etc.

It is estimated that 1 out of every 2 households in Bangladesh uses any of MGI products.

MGI has already started exporting from Meghna PVC Ltd., the first ever and the largest PVC and PET resin factory in Bangladesh.

MGI is also exporting food products, chemical, edible oil, feeds, cement and bags in more than 35 countries around the world.

MGI has now become a large family, with more than 50 thousands direct employment. The number will cross lacs if indirect employment is considered.




BBF names Mostafa Kamal as Iconic Business Leader


