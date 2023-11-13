Imo connects BD migrants to National Helpline 333

Popular instant messaging app imo is enabling millions of Bangladeshi expatriates and rural dwellers to access dozens of government services with ease through a customized channel that will connect them to National Helpline 333.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated ten Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) projects, including the 'Smart 333' program, on Sheikh Russel Day observed on 17 October 2023.Using this helpline, citizens can avail a number of government services including social issue resolution, specialist doctor consultations, government land services, reporting service-related complaints, cybersecurity assistance and legal support for women and children.This helpline also played a crucial role during the pandemic, empowering thousands of citizens with proper information and support, says a press release.To take this service to new heights and empower more Bangladeshi citizens, imo introduced a channel on 25 October, through which anyone from across the world can access this helpline (333). Users can also easily find it in the search bar.An estimated 10 million expatriates live abroad, they have to struggle on many occasions to access important government services. People living in remote areas also face similar problems.To help these citizens and make government services more accessible to all, imo has created a customized solution for 333 calling service, providing a multi-operator smartphone-enabled hotline platform and messaging services through the app.Bangladeshi citizens and expatriates can avail different government services, through the channel (https://s.channelcom.tech/ocYyun?from=copy_link) free of cost from anywhere in the world.Didar-E-Kibria, National Consultant - ICT, a2i program, said about this initiative; "While marching towards the Digital Bangladesh dream, the government introduced 333 National Helpdesk back in 2018, enabling access to different government services with ease.Now that imo has brought in a channel to access this helpline, I am hopeful that citizens will be able to avail services more conveniently.Most importantly, it will help millions of expatriate Bangladeshis living abroad to connect to our helpdesk without incurring any call fees."