Prime Bank's Neera signs deal with Konna Well-being Ltd

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Business Desk

Prime Bank's Neera has recently signed an agreement with Konna Well-being Ltd. at Prime Bank head office premises in Dhaka.

Konna Well-being Ltd' is a digital health awareness and service platform for Women wellbeing focusing on Health, Finance and Career.

Neera - a Prime Bank initiative for women is not only a banking service, it ensures financial inclusion, independence, self-care and wellness.

Neera has always focused on enabling women to make their choices and have decision-making power over their finances and economic assets.

Under this deal, Prime Bank's women banking- Neera customers will enjoy 20% discount on konna health card, says a press release.

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Kanij Fatima, Executive Director of Konna Wellbeing Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Shaila Abedin, Head of Affluent Segment and Women Banking of Prime Bank and Ferdousur Rahman, Director of Konna Wellbeing Ltd and other high officials of respective organisations were also present during the signing ceremony.




