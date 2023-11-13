Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yamaha celebrates 7 years with ACI Motors

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Business Desk

Yamaha celebrates 7 years with ACI Motors

Yamaha celebrates 7 years with ACI Motors

ACI Motors and Yamaha have completed 7 years of their partnership together on 11 November 2023.

On this occasion a magnificent event was organized in the capital Dhaka. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors and Hiroshi Setogawa Sr. General Manager, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Japan, were present in the programme, says a press release.
 
Higher officials from ACI Motors were also present in the event. Moreover, all the show-rooms of Yamaha have decorated and celebrated on the occasion of 7 years completion in a festival atmosphere with the customers of Yamaha and the members of Yamaha Riders Club across the country.

ACI Marts is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited.

In 2016, Yamaha started a new journey in Bangladesh with ACI Motors. At present, more than 116 Yamaha 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealer points became popular by serving with full satisfaction of the customers in the country.

ACI Motors and Yamaha have been working to create awareness of the riders and supporting by giving training the interested riders consistently.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory coated with Berger Paints’
PRAN-RFL’s top 3 officials receive Bangladesh C-Suite Awards
NBR providing addl services to facilitate tax return filing
Stocks continue to fall on fresh nationwide blockade
‘Implementation of new wages vital for growth of RMG industry’
More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund
BBF finds Tanvir Ahmed as the MD of the Year
BBF names Mostafa Kamal as Iconic Business Leader


Latest News
PM to open 6 dorms, a research centre at JU Tuesday
Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach
Four held over Gaibandha Juba League leader
Two children drown in Ctg pond
Five more cases filed in Ashulia over RMG workers’ unrest
Truck driver killed in Savar road crash
DMP arrests 38 in anti-drug drives
Rishi Sunak sacks Indian-origin UK interior minister
At least 22 hospitals closed in Gaza Strip
Youth hacked dead in capital
Most Read News
300 people arrested over October 28 violence
CJ residence attack case: BJD chairman on 6-day remand
20 arrested for blockade-related offenses across country
Public procurements should be competitive
RMG workers take on strtee in Mirpur
SC hearing on banning Jamaat deferred till Nov 19
Mirza Abbas testifies for himself in graft case
Malancha bus torched near Sutrapur fire station
Elderly woman found hanging in Patuakhali
Gazette published fixing minimum wage in garment sector at Tk 12,500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft