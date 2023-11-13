Yamaha celebrates 7 years with ACI Motors

ACI Motors and Yamaha have completed 7 years of their partnership together on 11 November 2023.On this occasion a magnificent event was organized in the capital Dhaka. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors and Hiroshi Setogawa Sr. General Manager, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Japan, were present in the programme, says a press release.Higher officials from ACI Motors were also present in the event. Moreover, all the show-rooms of Yamaha have decorated and celebrated on the occasion of 7 years completion in a festival atmosphere with the customers of Yamaha and the members of Yamaha Riders Club across the country.ACI Marts is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited.In 2016, Yamaha started a new journey in Bangladesh with ACI Motors. At present, more than 116 Yamaha 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealer points became popular by serving with full satisfaction of the customers in the country.ACI Motors and Yamaha have been working to create awareness of the riders and supporting by giving training the interested riders consistently.