Walton E-plaza wins e-Commerce Movers Award

Country's electronics giant Walton's online sales platform 'E-plaza' has won 'e-Commerce Movers Award (e-CMA)' in recognition of its remarkable contribution in the e-commerce sector of Bangladesh.Walton E-plaza has been honoured with the prestigious title of 'Best Brand Excellence' at the 'e-CMA 2023', organized by the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) at the Intercontinental Dhaka, hotel in Dhaka on Thursday last (October 9, 2023), says a press release.Gracing the events as the chief guest, Speaker of the Parliament Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, handed over the award to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Director Nishat Tasnim Shuchi and Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer Md. Rayhan.The gala event was also graced by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mostafa Jabbar and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak as special guests.E-CAB President Shomi Kaiser presided over the program.Expressing her reaction on winning the e-CMA, Walton Hi-Tech Director Nishat Tasnim Shuchi said, "Any award always encourage us and increase our duties and responsibilities.Walton is the pioneer in manufacturing electrical, electronics, home and kitchen appliances and digital devices in Bangladesh. Walton is playing remarkable roles in building smart Bangladesh with strengthening its economy.We did not even stop our efforts of supplying products during the Covid-19 pandemic. We served our customers with home delivery services.Walton's target is to become one of the top global brands by 2030 and this award will inspire us to reach this goal."A total of 34 companies, including Walton, were awarded the e-CMA 2023.