Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:51 PM
Home Business

Infinix unveils budget smartphone Smart 8

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Youth-loving technology brand Infinix has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Smart 8, in the market. This affordable yet feature-rich smartphone is designed to address the diverse needs of the tech-savvy populace in smart Bangladesh.

The Smart 8, without compromising any essential features, comes at just BDT 11,499. However, the largest shopping destination, Daraz, offers the phone at BDT 10,499 with official brand warranty.

Besides, the 4GB+64GB version of Smart 8 is available at BDT 10,499 in the market, says a press release.

The budget-friendly smartphone, Smart 8, comes with a standout 6.6-inch 720 x 1612 pixels HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for a seamless user experience.

Powered by the reliable 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, 4GB of RAM (with an additional 4GB of virtual RAM), and 128GB of ROM, the Smart 8 ensures efficient multitasking.

The phone boasts a 13MP rear camera with AI capabilities for enhanced photography experience and an 8MP front camera, complemented by a ring LED flash in the back for well-lit photos. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and more.

Running on Android 13 with XOS 13, the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security. With a 10W charger and newly upgraded C-port, a robust 5000mAh battery powers the Smart 8 throughout the day.

Available in various colors, such as Timber Black, Galaxy White, Crystal Green, and Shiny Gold, the phone caters to diverse style preferences as well.




