NCC Bank distributes agri inputs to N Bengal farmers

NCC Bank has distributed agricultural materials at free of cost among 1,600 marginal farmers of Rangpur, Dinajpur, Sayedpur and Rajarhat of Kurigram in North Bengal region recently as part of its corporate social responsibility.Md Zakir Anam, Deputy Managing Director of NCC Bank presided over the ceremony while Md Abdul Mannan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur district present as special guest at Rangpur CSR programme, says a press release.They have distributed various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among marginal farmers of Rangpur district. On this occasion, Md Obaidur Rhaman Mondal, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Department of Rangpur and Farida Sultana, Asstt. Commissioner (Land) of Rangpur Sadar were present as special guest.Besides, in case of Dinajpur CSR programme. Md. Aminul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Dinajpur grace the occasion as chief guest and Mallika Rani Sehanbish, Upazial Agriculture Officer were present as special guest.They have distributed various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among marginal farmers of Dinajpur district.In the Sayedpur CSR program Md. Mokchedul Momin, Chairman of Sayedpur Upazila Parishad was present as chief guest while Faisal Raihan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Sayedpur and Md. Aminul Islam, Asstt. Commissioners (Land) were present as special guest.Finally, in the Rajarhat CSR program Zahid Iqbal Sohrawardy, Chairman of Rajarhat Upazila Parishad was present as chief guest.Md. Abdul Mannan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur district and Md. Aminul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Dinajpur mentioned that the distribution of agriculture materials is great initiatives of the Bank and thanked to the NCC Bank's authorities to come forward at Hon'ble Prime Ministers call to cultivate every inch of land across the country as well as helping towards the farmers.Deputy Managing Director Md. Zakir Anam said that NCC bank is working for food security of our country as announced by Hon'ble Prime Minister.In this continuation NCC Bank is supporting to the marginal farmers to cultivate single inch of land across the country as a part of social responsibility.He hoped that NCC Bank will play a vital role for providing agricultural machinery along with advance technology equipment to the farmers at free of cost as well as agricultural research work and preservation of produced agricultural products to develop our total agricultural production in near future.He added that Bank also conducted financial literacy activities to include underprivileged and marginal people in the financial sector as per direction of Bangladesh Bank.