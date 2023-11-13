Video
Monday, 13 November, 2023
Korvi Rakshand wins Magsaysay Award

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladesh celebrates a momentous occasion as the JAAGO Foundation founder, Korvi Rakshand, is conferred with the distinguished Ramon Magsaysay Award.

Rakshand, who has been honored in the Emergent Leadership category, will be bringing the award home to Bangladesh from the Philippines, symbolizing a significant achievement for the nation.

The award ceremony took place at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila on November 11, 2023, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Manila Time (2.30 PM - 4.30 PM Bangladesh Time).

This year's ceremony saw four awardees across various categories, including Ravi Kannan R from India, Miriam Coronel-Ferrer from the Philippines, Eugenio Lemos from Timor-Leste, with Rakshand being the illustrious awardee from Bangladesh.

The announcement of the 2023 recipients was made on the morning of August 31, heralding Rakshand's contribution to societal upliftment and sustainable development.

In a ceremony marked by dignity and reverence, Chairman Aurelio R. Montinola III and Senator Ramon B. Magsaysay, Jr. had the honor of presenting the award to Korvi Rakshand.

The event was further graced by the wisdom of The Venerable Pomnyun Sunim from Korea, the 2002 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, who delivered a stirring keynote address.

Also in attendance was Liza Araneta-Marcos, the First Lady of the Philippines, adding to the ceremony's prestige.

The Ramon Magsaysay award is a recognition of Rakshand's visionary leadership, under which the JAAGO Foundation has spearheaded transformative social initiatives, notably the JAAGO Foundation School and Volunteer for Bangladesh (VBD) program.

Volunteer for Bangladesh (VBD), boasting over 50,000 active leaders, has become a testament to the power of collective action for social betterment, while the school is at the heart of the foundation's efforts to break the cycle of poverty through education, providing quality instruction and support to students who might otherwise lack access to schooling.

Dubbed the "Nobel Prize of Asia," the Ramon Magsaysay Award is a beacon of excellence that illuminates the most impactful contributions to society across Asia.

With this honor, Rakshand joins an esteemed cadre of 344 individuals and organizations that have exemplified integrity, courage, and selfless service to humanity.




