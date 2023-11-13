Travel, tourism, hospitality awards launched

The Bangladesh Monitor, a travel publication, has introduced a new award program for the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors to recognize the people and organizations for their valuable contribution towards developing these sectors in Bangladesh.The names of the awardees will be announced at a gala award ceremony in May next year after following certain procedure including the public opinion.These were revealed Saturday at a press conference held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital, says a press release.Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Professor Shibli Rubayet Ul Islam, Bangladesh Tourism Board CEO Abu Tahir Muhammadd Zaber and editor of the Bangladesh Monitor Kazi Wahidul Alam spoke at the conference.The awards will be given under four broad segments - tourism, travel, hospitality and restaurants. A jury panel comprising representatives from relevant fields, civil society, media, and others will select the awardees.Judgment will be conducted based on online public opinion, overall public perception, jury panel's opinion and other criteria. CSR activities undertaken by the organizations will also be taken into consideration, said the release.