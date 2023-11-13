Video
Oil price rise would hit 2024 global growth, inflation outlook: Fitch

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: Higher-than-expected oil prices in a scenario where the ongoing Middle East conflict disrupts oil supply would cause lower economic growth and higher inflation, according to Fitch Ratings.

According to the rating agency, world GDP growth would be 0.4 percentage points lower in 2024, but only 0.1 percentage points lower in 2025, although the absence of a significant rebound suggests there could be a persistent moderate impact beyond the initial shock.

Fitch's September Global Economic Outlook (GEO) assumed average oil prices of USD75 a barrel (bbl) and USD70/bbl in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Using simulations from the Oxford Economics Global Economic Model, the rating agency estimated the impact of higher oil prices throughout 2024-2025.

Their scenario assumes that, due to supply restrictions, oil prices average USD 120 per barrel in 2024 and USD 100 per barrel in 2025.    �ANI




