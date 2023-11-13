Video
Home Business

Families of 3 RMG workers killed in violent wage protests get Tk 5 lakh each

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has extended Tk 5 lakh as financial assistance to each of the families of three garment workers who died during the ongoing labour unrest in the sector.

The family members of Anjuara Khatun, Rasel Hawlader and Md Imran received the donations today from the BGMEA at an event held at the BGMEA office at Uttara in Dhaka, the garment makers' platform, says a press release.

"Each and every garment worker plays a significant role in shaping the success of our readymade garment industry," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.

"The welfare of our workers is of paramount importance, and we must remain united to uphold their rights and interests."

The ceremony, held at the BGMEA Complex on Saturday was attended by BGMEA Vice Presidents Shahidullah Azim and Md. Nasir Uddin, along with Directors Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu) and Haroon Ar Rashid, said a press release.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan acknowledged the invaluable contributions of millions of garment workers in propelling the readymade garment industry to its esteemed position today.

He emphasized the pivotal role of worker welfare in the RMG sector and urged both workers and entrepreneurs to unite for the collective benefit of the industry.

Faruque remarked, "Each and every garment worker plays a significant role in shaping the success of our readymade garment industry. The welfare of our workers is of paramount importance, and we must remain united to uphold their rights and interests."




