Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:50 PM
Home Business

Footwear exports to US fall by 45pc in Jan-Sept

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's footwear exports to the United States (US) in January-September period of 2023 fell by 45 per cent due to economic slowdown and high inflation caused mainly due to Russia-Ukraine war.

Exporters said the impact of Russia-Ukraine war and longer lead time caused less shipments of Bangladesh's footwear to the US market.

The footwear imports by US buyers from Bangladesh in the first nine months of 2023 decreased by $153.40 million to $187.58 million compared to $340.99 million in the same period of 2022, according to US Department of Commerce data.

The data showed Bangladesh's leather footwear exports (BLFE) to the US in January-September of 2023 declined by 43.07 per cent to $174.31 million compared with $306.22 million in the same period of 2022.

After the Covid shock, western buyers placed increasing orders in the financial year 2021-22, as the sales had started picking up with the financial support from the government, but the Russia-Ukraine war has recently squeezed the buying capacity of consumers and brands are facing high inventory cost,

Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (LGFMEA) of Bangladesh senior vice-president Mohammed Nazmul Hassan told on Sunday. He said longer lead time and complexities in customs procedures had also led to decrease in footwear exports.

According to data, the overall footwear imports by the US from different countries in the first nine months of 2023 declined by 27.92 per cent to $18.88 billion compared with $26.19 billion in the same period of 2022.

The import of footwear by the US from China in January-September of 2023 fell by 32.68 per cent to $6.74 billion compared with $10.01 billion in the same period of 2022.

Footwear import by the US from Vietnam in the nine months of 2023 decreased by 28.04 per cent to $5.75 billion compared with $7.99 billion in the same period of the past year.

Indonesia's footwear export to the US in the first nine months decreased by 28.89 per cent to $1.65 billion compared with $2.32 billion in the same period of 2022. Footwear import from Cambodia by the US fell by 34.18 per cent to $511.76 million in the period.

The US data shows India's footwear export to the US market in January-September of 2023 fell by 39.24 per cent to $343.90 million compared with $566.04 million in the same period of the previous year.




