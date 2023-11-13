Video
Sugar price records fresh hike despite duty cuts

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Business Correspondent

Sugar price in the country has soared in the past one week following fresh price hike in global market and higher dollar price and supply crunch in domestic market.
 
The increase came even after the import tariff on raw and refined sugar was halved by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on November 2 in an attempt to contain prices in domestic market.

Owing to tax cut, importers now need to pay Tk 1,500 as the specific duty to buy each tonne of raw sugar from international markets, down from Tk 3,000 earlier.

Similarly, the specific duty on refined sugar was slashed to Tk 3,000 from Tk 6,000. Retailers and wholesalers on Saturday said both refiners and dealers have increased the price of sweetener in the light of higher cost.

Sugar was selling at Tk 140 to Tk 145 per kg, up from Tk 130 to Tk 135 a week earlier, according to data compiled by state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.

This means the price has increased by 7.55 percent in the past week. The NBR, however, retained 15 percent value-added tax (VAT) and the 30 percent regulatory duty on raw and refined sugar imports.

Sugar sold at Tk 6,900 per 50-kg sack on Saturday which it was Tk 6,400 a week ago, according to Tanvir Hossain, a wholesaler in the capital's Karwan Bazar market.

"When dealers were asked about the reason for the price increase, they said it has gone up mainly because of shortage of US dollar for import. Besides, the increase in sugar price in the international market has affected local market."

In the international market, the price of sugar was $0.40 cent per kg in July-September period of 2022 and it rose to $0.54 cent in January-September this year, according to World Bank data on commodity prices.

It increased to $0.57 cent in October.
Nayeem Hossain, another wholesaler, said he received 10 sacks of sugar Saturday against a demand of 20 to 30 sacks and that too came after trying for a week.

Enamul Haque, a retailer in the port city of Chattogram, said he was selling sugar at Tk 142 to Tk 150 per kg. One week ago, it was Tk 130 to Tk 132.

Abdur Razzak, a wholesaler in Khatunganj market, sold sugar at Tk 5,000 per maund (37.32 kgs), which was Tk 4,700 a week ago. "An adequate supply of sugar is not available," he said.

Md Taslim Shahriar, senior assistant general manager of Meghna Group of Industries, a top commodity importer and processor, said market has been affected by rising prices in the international market and the high cost of the dollar.

Taka has lost its value by about 30 percent against the greenback since January last year, making imports costlier. "We face difficulty in opening the sufficient quantity of letters of credit," Shahriar said.

Bangladesh consumes 20 lakh to 22 lakh tonnes of sugar each year. Of the volume, local mills produce 30,000 to 35,000 tonnes, forcing the country to rely on imports mainly by five refiners.




