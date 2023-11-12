BNP calls another 48-hour blockade from today

Another 48-hour nationwide blockade called by BNP and its like minded parties begins today.The blockade begins at 6 am today and ends at 6 am on Tuesday.At a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday called upon the people and BNP supporters to make the blockade successful.He said, "The prisons have been filled with our leaders and activists. Lawyers and relatives are being denied access to the detainees, who are being whisked away to unknown places and not the Central Jail at Keraniganj. The detained leaders and activists have been herded in packed wards," he said.He said 40-50 leaders and activists are detained in each ward, which can barely accommodate 10/15 persons."The detained BNP leaders and workers are not allowed to go out," he said.Rizvi said that the detained opposition leaders and workers are being subjected to torture due to political vengeance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He said that at least 11 BNP leaders and workers were killed and around 3,906 others were injured since October 28.He said that police in burqa and intelligence agents raid the houses of opposition leaders and workers to arrest them.At least four buses were set on fire in the capital on Saturday evening.Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence said, a bus was set on fire outside Notre Dame College in Circular Road area of the city on Saturday at around 8:20pm.Two firefighting units from Siddique Bazar Fire Station are working to douse the blaze.Meanwhile, two cocktails were exploded in the capital, in front of Babul Tower in Farmgate at 7:10 on Saturday (11 November).Apurba Hasan, officer in-charge of Tejgaon police station, confirmed the incident.Four buses were set on fire at Motijheel, Jatrabari, Gabtoli and Gulistan in the capital on Saturday evening.According to the fire service and civil defense, a passenger bus was set on fire in front of Gabtali bus stand at 8:30 pm and another passenger bus was set on fire in front of Sundarban Square Market in Gulistan at around 9 pm.