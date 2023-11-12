Video
AL wants to hold another manipulated  election: Moyeen Khan

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent


BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan said on Saturday Awami League government wants to stage another manipulated general election in the name of "Alternative Democracy."

According to a message sent by BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shamsuddin Didar on behalf of Dr Moyeen said, "If the government announces election schedule now, it will prove that, the Awami League does not believe in democracy, they want to re-establish one-party rule in Bangladesh."
He said, "The ruling party will fail to befool the people by holding a one-sided election as in the past.

He said, Awami League should understand that 2024 will not be like 2014 an 2018.

He said that the government would also fail to befool anyone with their concept of "Alternative Democracy' as it has been rejected by the people."

He said by crack down on opposition leaders and activists no autocratic government can cling to power for eternity.  

Moyeen said that the people will not allow the Awami League government to re-establish one party rule  in by stealing votes.




Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
