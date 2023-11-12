Deep sea port to play big role in country's dev: PM

MATARBARI, Nov 11: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the deep sea port here will play a great role in the country's economic development due to its geographical location."The deep sea port at Matarbari will contribute immensely to country's economic development due to its geographical location," she said while inaugurating the sea port channel at a programme.The Prime Minister said once the deep seaport starts functioning, the big ships can leave directly for foreign seaports while loading and offloading of goods will be easier and cheaper and time-saving.She said not only Bangladesh, but also Nepal, Bhutan and India can use this seaport."Through such use, we can make the deep seaport more effective with regional cooperation," she said.On the same programme, the Prime Minister also laid foundation stone of construction work of the first terminal of the deep seaport.Sheikh Hasina said her government has been working to tap the potential of the blue economy by ensuring maximum use of the marine resources."We have adopted the blue economy policy and we are planning to use the policy more effectively," she said.To this end, the Prime Minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had formulated the maritime law in 1974 while the United Nations formulated it in 1982.She said her government successfully achieved a vast marine area winning legal battle against neighboring countries, adding," No previous governments excepting the Awami League did anything to this effect.The Prime Minister thanked the Japanese government for extending cooperation to constructing the deep seaport aimed at building strong economic base.She said her government has built a power plant in Matarbari while an economic zone will be built there alongside other development structures.The area will help boost the national trade and business, she said. The Prime Minister said her government will form separate entity by enacting a new law to operate the deep seaport.Sheikh Hasina said once the area was used to only cultivate salt while the area will be turned into the country's economic lifeline .Briefly describing her government measures for the overall socio-economic advancement of the country, she said Bangladesh has totally changed in the last 15 years of her government.Bangladesh is now considered as the role model of development for rest of the world and its citizens now can move around the world keeping their head high.The Prime Minister said the world is progressing fast, adding, "Bangladesh will also march ahead coping with the world."She once again called upon the global leaders to stop the wars as the people can live in peace alongside putting an end to the inhuman percussion on the women and children.In this regard she said, Bangladesh had given shelters to the Rohingyas, but they are trying to resolve the issue through dialogues instead of engaging in conflict."We want other nations will do the same taking lesson from Bangladesh for maintaining global peace," she said.Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) joint general secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, senior AL leaders and other dignitaries were present.State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury was on the dais while Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail gave welcome address. �BSS