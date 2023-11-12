Cox’s Bazar connected to country’s rail network

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 11: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated 15 completed development projects, including Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project (2x600), Cox's Bazar-Dohazari 102 km long rail line, iconic Cox's Bazar Railway Station, Matarbari Deep Sea Port's 14.3-kilometre-long artificial navigation channel stretching from the proposed terminal to the sea and laid foundation stones of three other projects including the first terminal of the port which is targeted to start operations in 2026 involving Tk 53,467 crore.Matarbari Deep Sea Port opened a revolutionary step in the field of maritime trade of the country.First-ever Port having long navigational channel adapted with the berthing of mother vessels with more than 16-metre draft which is more deeper than the existing facilities in Chattogram Port.Maritime trade related stakeholders opined that the Matarbari Port will certainly boost up international trade of the country.Other completed projects are Bridge over Bakkhali River, Connecting Kutubdia Island to National Grid through Submarine Cable, Cox's Bazar Aiport Development (first phase), Ukhiya Waste to Power Generation Project, 40 technical training centres in 40 upazilas and one Institute of Marine Technology in Chattogram, academic buildings of four schools, tourist bus services, One Stop Service Centre for tourists, expansion and development work of Chakaria Bir Mukti Joddha Shaheed Abdul Hamid Municipal Bus Terminal, Kutubdia Thanda Chowkidar Para RCC Girder Bridge, and Gorakghata-Shaplapur Janatabazar Road in Maheshkhali.The projects of which the foundation stones were laid are Teknaf Multipurpose Disaster Resilient Shelter cum Isolation Centre, construction of 184 bridge RCC Girder Bridge Construction on Nanda Khali under Ramu Upazila, and Building Construction Project under Cub Scouting Expansion Scheme in District Primary Schools.Meanwhile, the first unit of the Matarbari plant implemented by the Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Ltd (CPGCBL) on 1,608 acres of land between Matarbari and Dhalghata Union, an isolated island of Maheshkhali Upazila went into operation. The cost of the Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power project was approved in 2014 was estimated at Tk 35,984 crore. The revised cost of the project is estimated at Tk 51,854.88 crore now. The majority of the cost is being borne by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).The CPGCBL had constructed the Matarbari Deep Sea Port with the jetty 350m wide, 18m deep along with 14km long channel or inlet for handling of their machineries for construction of Super Critical Power Plant. The CPA provides all assistance including berthing of ships at the jetty of the power plant.Coal is then unloaded from the ship through a conveyor belt using state-of-the-art technology. Coal discharging from a mother vessel usually takes at least four days.The Matarbari Deep Sea Port Development Project is being implemented with the financing of JICA.At the port, mother vessels with more than 16-metre draft will be able to berth. Currently at the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with 10 metre draft can take berth. The container vessel with only 2800 TEUs of container can berth at the CPA jetties. At the deep sea port, the vessels carrying more than 8000 TEUs of container will be able to berth.The first phase of the deep sea port at Matarbari is expected to be completed by the middle of 2026 having one multipurpose and one container terminal.Earlier in the morning the Prime Minister inaugurated the 102km Chattogram's Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line and the six-storey Cox's Bazar Railway Station.The much awaited 102km Chattogram's Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line was constructed at a cost of Tk 18,034.47 crore opening a new era in railway connectivity in the country.After opening the train line, Sheikh Hasina took a ride on a train from Cox's Bazar to Ramu after buying ticket for herself. The train started the journey after the Prime Minister blew the whistle and waved the flag. While giving interviews with the news media, the Prime Minister said her government has undertaken all development projects including the mega schemes to ensure a beautiful and prosperous Bangladesh for the future generations. She also exchanged pleasantries with her co-passengers during the train journey.Earlier, on her arrival at the railway station, the Prime Minister was welcomed with traditional dance performances by the local artistes.With the inauguration of the railway station, Cox's Bazar, having the world's largest sandy beach, has come under the rail connectivity, 133 years after the first initiative was taken during the British period.An intercity train on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route will start operation on December 1 as the Bangladesh Railway has already fixed its schedule and fare.The train will take approximately 8 hours and 10 minutes to reach Cox's Bazar from Dhaka with stopping at two stations-Dhaka airport and Chattogram.The train will leave Dhaka at 10:30pm and reach Cox's Bazar at 6:40am while it will leave Cox's Bazar at 1:00pm and will reach Dhaka at 9:10pm.The fare for a non-AC Shovan chair from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar is Tk 345 while the fare for an AC chair is Tk 656.Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Edimon Ginting and Secretary of the Railways Ministry Dr. Md. Humayun Kabir spoke at the function.A number of ministers including Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, senior Awami League (AL) leaders and other dignitaries were present.A festive mood has been prevailing both in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. The people of Cox's Bazar welcomed the Prime Minister whole heartedly decorating the entire Cox's Bazar with posters, placards, festoons and banners inscribing various slogans welcoming the Prime Minister.Alongside constructing the rail station in Cox's Bazar town, seven more stations from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar have been built while an overpass was also constructed to facilitate the movement of elephants and other wild animals as the rail line crosses a reserved forest area.