130 RMG factories in Savar shut under 'no work, no pay' rule

As many as 130 readymade garment factories in the Savar industrial zone have indefinitely suspended operations due to ongoing worker protests for higher wages. The factories were shut under the section 13/1 of the Labour Act, which means "no work, no pay''.A total of 123 factories have been vandalised during the readymade garment workers' unrest centring hike of their salary. Meanwhile, 88 people were, so far, arrested in 22 cases.DIG, Industrial Police, Md Jakir Hossain Khan, said this to reporters on Saturday morning while visiting factories."The workers' protest is more in Konabari, some in Ashulia. Industrial police and intelligence cell are working. Our drives are on. The government has already announced a wage for the garment workers," the DIG said.At least 17 factories remain shut in Gazipur's Konabari. Top officials of the industrial police were also present during the visit to the factories.Among these, 100 are located in Ashulia and 30 in Savar, according to Mohammad Sarwar Alam, Superintendent of Industrial Police-1.The workers have long been demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 23,000. Despite the government's announcement of a 56 per cent wage increase to Tk 12,500 on Tuesday, workers from various factories in Gazipur and Savar continued their protests, rejecting the proposed wage.The protests have led to vandalism of cars and factories, with clashes between police and workers erupting in various areas.In the face of the unrest, several factories in Savar declared an immediate holiday to prevent further vandalism and ensure people's safety."In many factories, workers initially reported for duty in the morning. They clocked in, entered the factory, and appeared to be working. However, actual operations inside the factories have come to a halt," said Sarwar."In some instances, workers were incited to protest instead of carrying out their duties. Taking these factors into account, certain factories have been identified and officially closed for an indefinite period.""There are 1,792 factories in Savar, Ashulia and Dhamrai. Due to the ongoing worker unrest, 130 factories in the region have been declared closed," he said.The SP said the situation in Savar and Ashulia is quite normal today. Workers joined work at factories, he added. Additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain security, he added.