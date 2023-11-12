Video
Hajj registration from Nov 15 to Dec 10

Pre registration fee Tk 29000

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Hajj registration for Bangladeshis intending to perform Hajj in 2024 under government and private management will begin on November 15 and will remain open till December 10.

According to the circular of the Religious Affairs Ministry issued on Thursday, the pre-registration fee is set at Tk 29,000.

Subject to moon sighting, the Hajj in 2024 will likely to be held on June 16 next year.

Some 127,198 Bangla-deshi pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj in 2024. Of them, 10,198 will go to Saudi Arabia under government management while the rest 100,000 will go under private management, according to the Ministry.

The Hajj fee is estimated at Tk 5.78 lakh for general package while the special package will cost Tk 9.36 lakh under the government management.

But, the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), an association of the country's Hajj agents, hasn't yet announced its packages demanding reduction in air ticket prices. The HAAB will announce the Hajj package in coordination with the government Hajj package.

The government has fixed the air ticket price for the pilgrims at Tk 194,800 per person lessening by Tk 2,997 from the previous year's air fare.

The leaders of HAAB demanded cancellation of the airfare fixed by Biman Bangladesh Airlines claiming it much higher and sought the intervention of the Prime Minister. They have demanded formation of an experts committee for fixing the airfare comprising the experts in aviation sector.

The package information will be provided prior to the registration and once registered, there will be no scope for a change. However, if one fails to make the trip, the amount will be refunded after deducting the amount already spent in the process.

Hajj agencies will provide a written contract for each pilgrim, specifying the package facilities and programmes.




