Tyrant dictatorship established in the name of democracy, says GM Quader

Opposition Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammad (GM) Quader said on Saturday that a tyrant's dictatorship has been established in the country in the name of democracy and the country must be saved from it.GM Quader said this while addressing a joining event of some lawyers to the party at the chairman's office auditorium in Banani on Saturday afternoon. The lawyers were welcomed with flowers.The notion of dictators is that if a government remains in power for a long time, there is stability in the country. The seeds of instability actually grow once a government remains in power for a long time. Stability is that when no impacts come on society and economy with the change of government or leader, he said.Head of state or head of government gets changed in many countries including the US, India and Japan but it has no effect on society and economy. A fire starts to ignite and subsequently explode in people's minds when one is kept forcefully in power for a long time, he said."We want such government systems by which the instability won't be barred despite the government change. Foreigners will come to invest once stability prevails," he said.There is no democracy in the country, the country's people will elect representatives like caretakers to govern the country," he said, adding that the representatives will run the country as per people's order and the people will also criticise them.Selection is going on in the name of election in the country and the people of the country don't want the selection in the name of election. Rules and regulations are fine as per the constitution but selection is on in the name of election, the Jatiya Party chairman said. �UNBHe referred to a report of a German based firm's findings that Bangladesh is turning into a dictatorship country from a faulty democracy one.Repression and plundering are continuing on people in the name of development. Infrastructure development does not reflect the development of people. The actual development is to standardise the livelihood of people and ensure all rights including voting to people, GM Quader added. --UNB