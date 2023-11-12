Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Prolonged blockades cause visible slump in economic activity

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

The nationwide blockades for the past few days have dealt a severe blow to the country's business landscape, leaving wholesale markets desolate and causing a week-long economic slump.

The impact has spread over areas like New Market, Chandni Market, Eastern Plaza, Elephant Road, Farmgate, Gulistan Market, Shantinagar, Kakrail, Mouchak Market, Rampura-Badda, Mirpur, Dhanmondi, Gulshan-Banani, and Uttara in Dhaka.

Nawabpur, Chawkbazar, Islampur, Babubazar, Shankharibazar, Moulvibazar, and Bangabazar, also witnessed a decline in trade activities.

Dewan Aminul Islam, President of Dhaka New Market Traders' Association, said that sales were very low during the blockade.

"There are no buyers. Small traders are suffering more. If the blockade continues, then we will be the most affected," he said.

Employees at Olympia Bakeryshop in the Baitul Mukarram area similarly report a decline in sales. They have resorted to a shift toward alternative sales strategies within familiar networks.

Sabuj, a tea vendor at Paltan intersection, said his shop faced a significant contraction in sales over the past week.

"I make TK10-12,000 per day. Now it's Tk2-3,000," he said.

Farooq Hasan, President of BGMEA, told UNB "The sector was already suffering from a shortage of buyers in the international market. Now, due to internal political instability, we have to face a more difficult situation. As a result, not only the export sector will be affected, but the entire economy of the country will be affected.  It will also affect the reserves."

Mohammad Hatem, Executive President of BKMEA, expressed concern over escalating losses among traders.    �UNB

"The internal transportation of goods has been severely impeded. Industrial production witnessed a decline.Export sector is especially vulnerable to the ongoing blockade," he said.

The Exporters Association of Bangladesh (EAB) President, Abdus Salam Murshedi, told UNB that due to the blockade, businesses cannot collect the raw materials stuck at various ports due to the transportation crisis.

Mahbubul Alam, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), called for a collective reconsideration of the ongoing strike blockade.

"Such programs, if prolonged, may lead to a standstill in the wheels of the economy," he said.

On October 29, a hartal was observed across the country called by BNP and other like-minded opposition parties. After the three-day blockade on October 31, the blockade continued on November 5 and 6, and after the two-day blockade, it continued on November 8 and 9 with a one-day break.--UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Tyrant dictatorship established in the name of democracy, says GM Quader
Prolonged blockades cause visible slump in economic activity
Arms Snatching 3 BNP leaders sent to jail
BNP leader Prince sent to jail
Six killed in separate road accidents in 4 districts
BNP lawyers get bail in CJ residence attack case
BNP postpones programme to mark November 7
Tk 20,000 DMP bounty for helping arrest arsonists


Latest News
It could have been different if we had scored 340/350: Shanto
Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
England defeat Pakistan by 93 runs
Chinese envoy's remark on polls doesn't reflect people's aspirations: BNP
EU team due in Dhaka Sunday to review progress in labour sector
Three buses torched in city within 40 minutes
Two passenger buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of BNP's blockade
Instability grows if a govt clings to power for long time: GM Quader
Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line exceeds expectations: Hasan
Passenger bus set ablaze in Dhaka ahead of blockade
Most Read News
Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka train to run from December
Jagannath University VC Imdadul Haque passes away
Second ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ by Amader SomoyerPratiddhani Foundation launched
Workers' unrest: 123 factories vandalised, 88 arrested
Workers' unrest: 11 factories closed 'indefinitely in Ashulia
Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians
Twin sisters drown in Sitakunda pond
240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary
PM opens Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line
Three Bangladesh tourists killed in Kashmir houseboat blaze
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft