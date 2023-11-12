Video
Arms Snatching 3 BNP leaders sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Court Correspondent

Three BNP leaders including Dhaka North city member secretary Aminul Haq were sent to jail by a Dhaka court  in a case filed with Paltan Police Station for attacking police and snatching firearms from them.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order rejecting their bail prayers, Paltan police GRO SI Shah Alam said on Saturday.
 
Other accused are Juba Dal's Dhaka North city unit Member Secretary Sajjadul Miraz and Juba city leader Golam Kibria.

 Paltan police Sub-Inspector Yusuf Mia, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the trio before the CMM court with a prayer to keep them in jail until the investigation was completed.

 Earlier on November 2 another Dhaka court placed the BNP men on an eight-day remand in the case.

Earlier, law enforcers arrested BNP's Dhaka North city unit member secretary Aminul Haq and two others from the city's Gulshan area. They were arrested during the "peaceful blockade."

Sub-Inspector Mahbubur Rahman Munshi of Khilgaon Police Station filed the case against 55 people, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir with Paltan Police Station over an alleged attack on police and snatching pistol, shotgun and rifle from them and vandalism during BNP's October 28 grand rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka. Several central leaders of BNP including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Choudhury and media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan have been arrested centring the clash between police and the BNP leaders and activists during the party's grand rally at Naya Paltan on October 28 and now they are in jail.




