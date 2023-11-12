Video
Home Back Page

Juba League brings out rally marking 51st founding anniv

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Awami Juba League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League (AL), on Saturday brought out joy rally and development procession marking its 51th founding anniversary.

The joy rally was brought from historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the city and ended Dhanmondi-32.

Marking the founding anniversary, Awami Juba League leaders and workers, led by its chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait at Bangabandhu Museum in the city's Dhanmondi-32.

As part of the founding anniversary programmes, national and party flags were hoisted at the organization's central office. Juba League leaders and workers also paid respect to the martyrs of August 15 carnage.

Wreaths were placed, at the grave of Juba League founding Chairman Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni who was killed on August 15, 1975, at Banani graveyard at 9.45am. Fateha and munajat were offered there.

Bangladesh Awami Juba League commonly known as Jubo League is the first youth organisation of Bangladesh founded by Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani under the direction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through a youth convention at the Institution of Engineers on November 11, 1972.
 
The organisation was established with the aim of involving the youths in the struggle for a non-communal, democratic and exploitation-free Bangladesh.

Nowadays, Juba League has become the largest youth organisation in the country through the long struggle and sacrifices of thousands of leaders and workers for over four decades.

Marking the day, Awami Juba League arranged a youth grand rally in front of The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the city.
 
 Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and spokesperson of the 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu addressed the grand rally as the chief guest with Awami Juba League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash in the chair.     �BSS



