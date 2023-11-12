Kali Puja today

Kali Puja or Shyama Puja, the second largest festival after Durga Puja of Bangalee Hindu community, will be celebrated across the country on Sunday with worshiping goddess Kali, lighting earthen lamps, candles at temples and residences amid due religious fervour and enthusiasm.



Kali Puja is also called Deepabali or Diwali, the festival of lights. Usually, Kali Puja, worshipping the Goddess of strength, wisdom and enlightenment, is celebrated at the night of Amavasya of the Bangla month of Kartik. �BSS



