Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:16 AM
JnU VC Imdadul passes away

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Jagannath University (JnU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Imdadul Haque died at a Dhaka hospital on Saturday.

Prof Imdadul had been suffering from cancer and he breathed his last around 5 am at BRB Hospital in the city, said JnU Proctor Prof Mustafa Kamal.

Prof Imdadul was earlier taken to Singapore for better treatment. He recently returned to Dhaka and was undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital. Imdadul left behind a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

The body of the JnU VC was taken to the university and teachers, students, officials and employees paid their last respects to the professor. Prof Imdadul had been serving as the vice chancellor of Jagannath University since June 1, 2021.

Prior to that, he served as a professor and dean at the Department of Botany, University of Dhaka.     �UNB




