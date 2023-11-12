Crackdown on opposition speaks to AL's desire for one-sided election: Rizvi

BNP on Saturday alleged that the government has created a frightening situation in the country with its crackdown on the opposition leaders and workers in a bid to hold another fake and lopsided election like in the past.Speaking at a virtual press briefing, party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also claimed that the ruling party 'cadres' are setting fire to public vehicles to malign BNP's movement."The Awami fascist regime has become tactless and dangerously desperate to stage a mockery in the name of a one-sided fake election as they did in the past. Sheikh Hasina is now desperate to hold the election by stamping 43 seals for the boat in 57 seconds," he said.Slamming the government for starting a crackdown to arrest the BNP leaders and activists in false cases, Rizvi said the members of the law enforcement agencies have swooped on the people."Common people are now living in a silent appalling atmosphere like the wartime period. The head of the government has become a ferocious killer in fear of losing power�the country has been thrown into a suffocating situation at her (PM's) behest," he observed.The veteran leader also said police officers subservient to the government have now become employees of the Awami League Limited Company.When the night falls, he said fear descends on the country due to police raids as many cases are being filed every day against the pro-democratic forces.He also said the police stations are now indulging in brisk trade of arrest spreading panic in every house. "Sheikh Hasina has established the rule of hangman by destroying all the happiness and peace of the people."He claimed that more than 315 BNP leaders and activists were arrested and 12 fresh cases were filed against the opposition leaders and workers in the last 24 hours as of 5 pm on Saturday.The BNP leader said over 10,405 opposition leaders and followers were arrested centring BNP's Oct 28 grand rally and subsequent hartal and blockade programmes.He also claimed that 11 leaders and workers of their party and a journalist were killed and 3,906 others were injured by the law enforcers and the ruling party men since October 28.Rizvi said a total of 13,386 BNP leaders and followers were arrested and 613 cases were filed against 48,443 opposition leaders and workers since July 28.He said their party is going to enforce another spell of 48-hour blockade from 6 am on Sunday in a peaceful manner. "But Awami terrorists are torching vehicles and going on a rampage to bring question marks over the opposition party's movement. We have numerous evidence and videos and photos of it in our hands." �UNB