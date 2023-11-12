Foreign interference impeding progress of country not acceptable, says SNS

The leader of Sammilito Nagorik Samaj on Sunday said foreign interference in the overall progress of Bangladesh is not acceptable.The speakers said it in a discussion on "The Spirit of Liberation War and Foreign Intervention" organized at the IDEB building in Kakrail in the capital.The leaders said some superpowers are playing open game in the politics of Bangladesh centring the 12th general election. It is very shameful for us as an independent nation.At any cost, the supporters of the Liberation War of Bangladesh must work unitedly against the activities of this evil power, speakers added.The speaker said United States of America worked against our Independence War in 1971. Later, in 1974 they created famine in the country. In that continuation, now various atrocities have been continued against the forces of the supporters of the Liberation War, the speakers added.Ignoring the norms of the Geneva Convention, the unethical role of some foreign ambassadors cannot be accepted, speakers said.They said democracy and human rights have been grossly violated wherever these powers have intervened in the name of democracy. If this evil force succeeds, we will lose our democracy, freedom and human rights.