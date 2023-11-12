Transport cost hike due to blockade blamed for rise in rice price

After remaining at a high price for a long time, the price of rice has started to rise again in the country. In the space of two weeks, the prices of fine and coarse rice has increased by Tk 100 to Tk 200 per sack (50 kg) in the capital's wholesale market.Due to price hike in the wholesale market, the prices of coarse and fine rice has increased by Tk 3 to Tk 5 per kilogram (kg) in the retail market.In the retail market, the price of coarse rice BRI-28 preferred by the lower and middle class was selling at Tk 58 to Tk 60 per kg. But, the fine rice, especially the brand of Miniket is being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg and Nazirshail at Tk 65 to Tk 80 per kg.While visiting the kitchen markets of Karwan Bazar, Babu Bazar and Badda in the capital on Saturday, it was seen that the rice is being sold at a higher price even though there is sufficient supply in the capital's wholesale and retail markets.Due to further price hike of rice, the common people are under more pressure.Rice traders and rice mills owners claimed that the increase in transport costs due to blockades and strikes and reduced supplies at the end of the season have pushed up rice prices. When newly harvested rice comes to the market in the beginning of December, the price will come down.Among these, early paddy harvesting has started in various areas including Dinajpur, Sirajganj and Pabna in the northern region. When this paddy comes to the market, the price of rice will start to decrease. But the farmers say that the early paddy is not available as expected.People related to the market say that this instability in the rice market is due to the manipulation of the mills owners. They are selling at higher prices on various pretexts.The wholesale price of fine and coarse rice has increased by Tk 100 to Tk 200 per bag (50 kg) in Karwan Bazar in two weeks. On Saturday coarse rice BRI-28 was sold at Tk 2,600 to Tk 2,700.The price of fine rice (miniket) is now Tk 3,100 to Tk 3,300 per bag (50 kg). Nazirshail rice Tk 1,600 to Tk 2,000 per sack (25 kg).The owner of Dhaka Rice Agency, the wholesaler of rice in Karwan Bazar Abu Sayem, told the Daily Observer, "In the last two weeks, the price of rice has increased by Tk 3 per kg at the wholesale level. The increase in wholesale prices has had an impact on retail as well. This price is not likely to come down until new rice comes into the market.