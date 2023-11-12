Vote for AL to complete dev projects it started: PM

MAHESHKHALI, Nov 11: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday once again urged the people to vote for Awami League in the upcoming national elections to help finish the incomplete development programmes."Election is coming, and I want you to vote for boat (electoral symbol of Awami League) so we can serve you again and complete the unfinished works," she said. The prime minister was addressing a public meeting at Matarbari Thermal Power Plant Project's township ground in the afternoon organised by AL's Maheshkhali Upazila unit.She said that Awami League could form the government for three consecutive terms as people of the country voted it to power. She blamed increasing inflation on the Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter sanctions. "We have tried to contain that. We have taken steps to curb the inflation rate and very soon the inflation rate will decline. People will be able to live a better life," she said.She urged all to utilise every inch of land for farming and produce whatever they can. "Please do not leave behind a single inch of land without farming. We have to develop our own country," she added.Hasina, also the ruling Awami League president, said that her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman liberated this country, and it is her duty to improve the fate of the people."The father of the nation placed Bangladesh as a least developed country, and following his ideology and footsteps we have put Bangladesh as the developing country. We have to implement that," she said.For that purpose, she said, the people have to cast their votes for boat and ensure the win of Awami League in the next election."Only Awami League can do that, no one else can. They do not have any patriotism and no responsibility towards people," she said. Coming down heavily on BNP and its allies for unleashing arson attacks again on general people, Hasina said, If any person has humanity, then that person cannot burn anyone alive."Their only task is to burn people alive and destroy property," she said. So, the PM said, people have to remain cautious about them. She said that for the development and welfare of the mass people she is ready for any sort of sacrifice."If needed I am ready to sacrifice my blood like my father. My only task is to ensure your welfare," she said Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated 15 already completed development projects including Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project (2�600), and laid foundation stones of three other projects involving Tk 53467 crore.The already completed projects are: Bridge over Bakkhali River, Connecting Kutubdia Island to National Grid through Submarine Cable, Cox's Bazar Aiport Development (first phase), Ukhiya Waste to Power Generation Project, 40 technical training centres in 40 upazilas and one Institue of Marine Technology in Chattogram, academics buildings of four schools, tourist bus services, one stop service centre for tourists, expansion and development work of Chakaria Bir MuktiJoddha Shaheed Abdul Hamid Municipal Bus Terminal, Kutubdia Thanda Chowkidar Para RCC Girder Bridge, and Gorakghata-Shaplapur Janatabazar Road in Maheshkhali. �UNB