Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 November, 2023, 7:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Railway will connect Cox's Bazar with rest of BD: PM

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

COX'S BAZAR, Nov 11: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said her government will take proper measures to establish rail connectivity between Cox's Bazar and other parts of the country.

"We will take measures to smoothen journey to Cox's Bazar from entire Bangladesh (through rail connectivity)," she said while opening the rail line along with the iconic Cox's Bazar Railway Station unveiling a plaque at the newly constructed rail station here.

The prime minister said the countrymen even she herself are now eagerly waiting to see rail from Cox's Bazar to Panchagar, Rajshahi, southern part of the country, Sundarban.

With a tone of fun, she also said, "Why the Gopalganj and Tungipara will be left (from the railway connectivity). That means all Bangladesh will be connected with the Cox's Bazar." She said the people of the country now can feel proud for establishing the railway connectivity with Cox's Bazar.

"Today, the Cox's Bazar is linked with the railway connectivity. This is the day of feeling proud," she said.

The prime minister said she was really very much pleased as she in person could present at the inaugural ceremony of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line.

"I have kept my promise with inaugurating the railway. This was a longstanding demand of this region. The demand was met today," she added.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Juba League brings out rally marking 51st founding anniv
Kali Puja today
JnU VC Imdadul passes away
Crackdown on opposition speaks to AL's desire for one-sided election: Rizvi
Foreign interference impeding progress of country not acceptable, says SNS
Transport cost hike due to blockade blamed for rise in rice price
Vote for AL to complete dev projects it started: PM
240 officials promoted to DS


Latest News
It could have been different if we had scored 340/350: Shanto
Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza
England defeat Pakistan by 93 runs
Chinese envoy's remark on polls doesn't reflect people's aspirations: BNP
EU team due in Dhaka Sunday to review progress in labour sector
Three buses torched in city within 40 minutes
Two passenger buses set on fire in Dhaka ahead of BNP's blockade
Instability grows if a govt clings to power for long time: GM Quader
Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line exceeds expectations: Hasan
Passenger bus set ablaze in Dhaka ahead of blockade
Most Read News
Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka train to run from December
Jagannath University VC Imdadul Haque passes away
Second ‘Healthcare on Wheels’ by Amader SomoyerPratiddhani Foundation launched
Workers' unrest: 123 factories vandalised, 88 arrested
Workers' unrest: 11 factories closed 'indefinitely in Ashulia
Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians
Twin sisters drown in Sitakunda pond
240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary
PM opens Ctg-Cox's Bazar rail line
Three Bangladesh tourists killed in Kashmir houseboat blaze
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft