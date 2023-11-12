Railway will connect Cox's Bazar with rest of BD: PM

COX'S BAZAR, Nov 11: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said her government will take proper measures to establish rail connectivity between Cox's Bazar and other parts of the country."We will take measures to smoothen journey to Cox's Bazar from entire Bangladesh (through rail connectivity)," she said while opening the rail line along with the iconic Cox's Bazar Railway Station unveiling a plaque at the newly constructed rail station here.The prime minister said the countrymen even she herself are now eagerly waiting to see rail from Cox's Bazar to Panchagar, Rajshahi, southern part of the country, Sundarban.With a tone of fun, she also said, "Why the Gopalganj and Tungipara will be left (from the railway connectivity). That means all Bangladesh will be connected with the Cox's Bazar." She said the people of the country now can feel proud for establishing the railway connectivity with Cox's Bazar."Today, the Cox's Bazar is linked with the railway connectivity. This is the day of feeling proud," she said.The prime minister said she was really very much pleased as she in person could present at the inaugural ceremony of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail Line."I have kept my promise with inaugurating the railway. This was a longstanding demand of this region. The demand was met today," she added. �BSS