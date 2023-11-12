Workshop organised by Light House held in DRU

The teenagers, youth and young are the driving forces of tomorrow's families, societies and countries.The speakers expressed the opinion that there is no alternative to make them a good, strong and efficient nation.On Saturday, at the Paltan Tower Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) auditorium in the capital's old Paltan, all these facts were highlighted in a day-long self-related workshop with media workers organised by Light House and in collaboration with USAID Sukhi Jibon Project, Pathfinder International.