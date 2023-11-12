LGRD Minister urges support for AL in upcoming general election

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam urged on Friday for support for the Awami League in the upcoming 12th general election to ensure the continuation of the country's development.He said this during a view exchange meeting reviewing the development activities of the past 5 years with public representatives. The local government department organized the program at the Directorate of Public Health and Engineering auditorium in the capital.Tajul Islam said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has implemented various initiatives to provide government facilities to the people at the district, upazila, municipality, and union levels."0