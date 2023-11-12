Video
Sunday, 12 November, 2023
City News

LGRD Minister urges support for AL in upcoming general election

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam urged on Friday for support for the Awami League in the upcoming 12th general election to ensure the continuation of the country's development.

He said this during a view exchange meeting reviewing the development activities of the past 5 years with public representatives. The local government department organized the program at the Directorate of Public Health and Engineering auditorium in the capital.

Tajul Islam said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has implemented various initiatives to provide government facilities to the people at the district, upazila, municipality, and union levels."0



