Farmers for importing Brahma cow to increase meat output

Aiming at encouraging the grassroots farmers, sharing experiences, training them and highlighting their sufferings to the government, the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA), an association of the country's dairy farmers, for the first time organised an event at Chuadanga named as 'Cow Fair'.Beginning on Friday, the two-day fair, organised with around 250 varieties of cows being grown in the country now, concluded on Saturday.More than 3,000 farmers from all over the country came to this village, which is known as the 'capital of cows', for the fair. Though the fair, which was initiated for the first time for the farmers of Chuadanga, Meherpur and Kushtia, in Chuadanga, a bordering district in the south-western part of the country.Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Dr. Nahid Rashid inaugurated the fair.While speaking to this correspondent, the marginal farmers said that as there is a huge demand for meat and milk in the country they need good variety of cows for milk and meat. Apart from this, Brahma can be used in those areas where the variety of milk cow is not good and highly hot regions and supply of grass is low.Currently, Sirajganj is the largest producer of milk in the country. However, Kushtia, Meherpur and Chuadanga region is well known as the capital of beef production. People in this region don't want milk. Brahma can be produced in this region, they added. They also claimed that if there was no poultry industry in the country, the poor people would not have tasted chicken. Similarly, they are getting beef due to the dairy industry developed in the country. The people need low-priced beef, which the farmers believe can be done through nourishing Brahma.While speaking the opening programme, BDFA President Mohammad Imran Hossain, also chair of the event, said, "After Dhaka and Chattogram, the event was organized been organized in Meherpur, Kushtia and Chuadanga. The fair was organized to encourage the farmers, share experiences, train them and highlight their sufferings. Hope the grassroots farmers will be encouraged to grow good varieties."Although Bangladesh is self-sufficient in meat production, price of meat has steadily increased over the past few years. It is possible to reduce the price of meat if specific issues are worked out in this context, Imran said, adding, "A decade ago, the government took various projects to produce Brahma cows to meet the demand for meat. When the farmers started to increase production of meat by rearing Brahma variety of cows, its import was stopped."He also informed that at present, the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) developed four types of semen for the artificial breeding of indigenous breeds of cows. It is not possible to produce milk from the varieties of RCC, North Bengal Grey, Shahiwal and Munshiganj; only meat can be produced from those varieties. It is possible to get 120 to 150 kg of meat from a 2-year-old cow of those breeds.Instead of hybridizing these indigenous varieties with Brahma cows, it is possible to extract 250 to 300 kg of meat from a 2-year-old cow of with same labour and expense. This is the only step that can reduce a large part of production cost of meat, which will directly help in reducing the price of meat, he added.Secretary Dr. Nahid Rashid said that considering the matter of supplying meat with lower price, steps will be taken to import, breeding and rearing of Brahma varieties soon consulting with all parties.